Larry Zbyszko Recalls Andre The Giant Getting Revenge For Ribbing Him

WWE Hall of Famer Larry Zbyszko has opened up about the time Andre the Giant embarrassed him at a Holiday Inn to get revenge for a prank he pulled in the ring.

Zbyszko and Andre used to work as a tag team together throughout the '80s and celebrated many of their victories with Andre hoisting Zbyszko on top of his shoulder after a match, circling the ring, and waving to the crowd before leaving the arena. While speaking with "Wrestling Shoot Interviews," Zbyszko revealed a stunt he pulled on Andre one night when he went to pick him up for their signature post-match celebration.

"So one show, Andre went to pick me up and do the same thing but when he picked me up I went, 'Whoa, whoa, whoa,' and I fell off deliberately. And as I fell off his arm I could see Andre's face going, 'Oh,' like he thought he dropped me and then when I'm laying there like pretending I was knocked out, Andre bent over saying, 'Oh my god,' but then I opened my eyes and started smiling and then he went, 'You b*****d.' So Andre knew I ribbed him," said Zbyszko.