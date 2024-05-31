AEW Rampage Live Coverage 5/31 - TNT Title Ladder Match Qualifier, Women's World Title Eliminator Match & More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "AEW Rampage" on May 31, 2024, coming to you from the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, California at a special start time of 6:30 PM ET!

The first entrant into the Ladder Match to crown a new TNT Champion at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door on June 30 will be revealed, as Konosuke Takeshita goes one-on-one with Penta El Zero Miedo in a TNT Championship Ladder Match Qualifier. New interim Executive Vice President of AEW Christopher Daniels announced the qualifiers and the Ladder Match this past Wednesday on "AEW Dynamite" (although he did not specify how many qualifiers there would be or competitors would be participating in the Ladder Match) after former titleholder Adam Copeland was forced to give it up as the result of an injury.

Advertisement

Rey Fenix joined forces with PAC and the aforementioned Penta to challenge The Bang Bang Gang's Jay White, Colten Gunn, and Austin Gunn for the Unified World Trios Championship at AEW Double or Nothing, but were ultimately unsuccessful. Tonight, the Death Triangle member has a shot to redeem himself from the loss as he collides with Isiah Kassidy of Private Party.

Following her successful defense of the AEW Women's World Championship against Serena Deeb at Double or Nothing, Toni Storm looks to emerge victorious once again tonight as she takes on Viva Van in an AEW Women's World Championship Eliminator Match. Should Van win, then she will receive a future shot at Storm's title. Van last competed in televised action in an AEW ring on the January 9, 2023 edition of "AEW Dark: Elevation", during which she came up short against current ROH Women's World Champion Athena.

Advertisement

Additionally, Satnam Singh and Kyle O'Reilly will be competing in matches of their own against two opponents who have not been announced.