AEW Collision Results 6/1/24: Will Ospreay Defends The International Championship

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of AEW "Collision" on June 1, 2024 from the Acrisure Arena in Palm Springs, California!

After getting a preview of Will Ospreay vs. Kyle O'Reilly in the first Casino Gauntlet at Daily's Place, Ospreay is putting his International Championship on the line in a full-fledged match. The Casino Gauntlet returned this week as did a surprise return of Lio Rush. Roderick Strong is trying to get back to his winning ways after losing the International Championship to Ospreay at "Double or Nothing". Claudio Castagnoli was also a participant in this week's Casino Gauntlet. He will face Johnny TV for the first time after Johnny challenged him on "Rampage".

The Workhorsemen (JD Drake and Anthony Henry) are returning to AEW programming for the first time since Henry was re-hired. They'll take on the team of Katsuyori Shibata and Daniel Garcia. The Workhorsemen faced Shibata in tag team action before on ROH (where he was partnered with Alex Coughlin).In more tag team action, Shane Taylor Promotion (Shane Taylor and Lee Moriarty) look to pick up a much needed victory. They will face West Coast Wrecking Crew (Royce Isaacs and Jorel Nelson).

After losing to Deonna Purrazzo on the Buy In last Sunday, Thunder Rosa looks to get back on track. She will be facing luchadora Reina Dorada. Cage of Agony also lost on The Buy In and will be in action to try to pick up a victory. We'll also hear from FTR after competing in Anarchy in the Arena.

