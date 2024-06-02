Report: Jey Uso May Have Sold More WWE Merchandise Than Cody Rhodes In May 2024

"Main Event" Jey Uso has been one of the main characters of "WWE Raw" over the past year and it appears that his on-screen omnipresence is selling a lot of merchandise.

Wrestlenomics did a study of WWE's merchandise sales and found that Uso was selling slightly more merchandise than Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, with whom Uso was in a tag team last year. The two men trailed only behind CM Punk, whose return to WWE generated intense merchandise sales. Tailing behind the trio of modern superstars were WWE Hall of Famer "Stone Cold" Steve Austin and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

Uso's black "Yeet" shirt was the top seller in the men's apparel category for the month of May but for the entire year, as the popular catchphrase has seemingly been the rocket on which Uso has ridden to superstar status. However, the year-to-date sales overall were topped by Rhodes, who was the main focus of WWE programming in the lead up to his title victory and beyond, though Uso's success shows just how much he gained from the Bloodline Civil War which took place over the course of the last four years.

Uso felt that he specifically "leveled up" during the pandemic era, when a lack of paying fans led to WWE taking a chance on the former tag team stalwart. Then-WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns had initially been supposed to feud with Bray Wyatt, but Uso was slotted into the role instead and the rest is seemingly merchandise history.

