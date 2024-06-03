Former WWE Valet Spoke With Janel Grant's Lawyer Over Alleged Vince McMahon Incident

The sex trafficking lawsuit filed against Vince McMahon in January has been put on pause pending a federal investigation into the former WWE Chairman. Ms. Grant was the latest in a litany of former employees who have accused McMahon of nurturing or perpetrating sexual misconduct. Now, former WWE and WCW valet Missy Hyatt has recalled her own incident with McMahon in multiple interviews over the weekend.

"I had to push Vince out of my hotel room because he was trying to stick his tongue in my mouth," she told "Wrestling Shoot Interviews," "He was bringing me back. We were in Vegas shooting, doing the tapings, and we went out... So he taught me how to play blackjack and then went to a dinner at Caesar's... This was a big group of people and I remember I was wearing a leather dress and [Gene Okerlund] just poured coffee in my lap... He said later that they did that to see how I'd react. To see if I'd freak out, but they were like, 'Oh you handled that really well...' But yeah, that night [McMahon] took me to my hotel room and he was trying to get in my hotel room. I was pushing him out."

Missy Hyatt also told the anecdote during an appearance on "Cafe De Rene" as one of the reasons her stint with WWE was so short. She said, "I wouldn't f***k Vince. That was another thing. He was really into me until he tried to get in my hotel room and I pushed him out."

Hyatt had been working as an interviewer for "Missy's Manor" segments with the likes of Jimmy Hart and Randy Savage, a role she described hating. After her alleged interaction with McMahon, she departed the promotion after being offered the role of 'Federette' — female attendants who took wrestlers' pre-match apparel at the beginning of a bout.