AEW Broadcaster Taz Addresses Idea Of '1 Last Match'

There is an entire generation of wrestling fans existing today who only know Taz for his work as a color commentator. The "Human Suplex Machine" officially signed with AEW in 2020 after making a series of guest appearances, and after managing Team Taz throughout 2020 and 2021, he settled into a full-time role at the commentary desk for shows like "AEW Dark," "AEW Rampage," and "AEW Dynamite." However, fans have wanted Taz to get physical in recent months due to his son Hook's feud with Chris Jericho, with Jericho even pushing Taz over on an episode of "Dynamite."

After celebrating the 37th anniversary of his professional wrestling debut, one fan on X (formerly Twitter) asked Taz if he had any desire to get back in the ring, to which the AEW commentator said this; "I'm 56 years old, I need both shoulders replaced and both knees replaced so there is no shot at all. lol. Also, I had/have ZERO desire for "1 last match" for many years. No interest at all, once I left the ring years ago...I have been completely comfortable & happy about it. Back than, I focused moving onto my next career at the announced desk."

Taz officially retired from wrestling in 2002 due to mounting injuries, which prompted him to pursue a career as a commentator that same year after finding his footing through sporadic appearances on commentary dating back to October 2000. Alongside Michael Cole, his voice became a staple of "WWE Smackdown" throughout the first half of the Ruthless Aggression era, before moving to the ECW brand in 2006. However, he did have one final match with long-time rival Jerry "The King" Lawler at ECW One Night Stand 2006, which he won via a Tazmission in 36 seconds, and has remained retired ever since.