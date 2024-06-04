Mark Henry & Bully Ray Talk AJ Styles' Homage On WWE SmackDown

Reflecting on the segment, Bully explained that he believes when you borrow, plagiarize, or ripoff, it should be better than the original. "I thought it was good, it wasn't anywhere near Mark Henry status; and I'm not saying this because Mark is here. There's a big difference between the Mark Henry turn, and the AJ Styles turn."

He then made the point that fans in 2013 couldn't predict Henry's heel turn at the time, but that Styles' attack on Rhodes could be seen a mile away. "And that's where it lost some steam for me; I saw it coming, and I don't want to see a turn coming."

Henry later added that he feels like they did the segment as a parody instead, due to how similar it was to his own, and that WWE wasn't trying to fool fans but simply create a talking point. "When you do something with the intent on making it like that, then they weren't trying to pull the wool over anybody's eyes, they were trying to do what they did, which is get everybody to talk about it like we are right now. They did their job, and we're the ones with the hooks in our mouths."



