Mike Santana Discusses Returning To TNA Locker Room After Years In AEW

Mike Santana has bet on himself and is now slowly proving himself to the TNA audience after nearly four years signed to AEW, where he was primarily a tag team star alongside Ortiz.

In a recent interview on "The Battleground Podcast," Santana opened up about how it felt to get ready for his TNA return and the state of the locker room. According to Santana, the business side was easy, but getting himself mentally prepared proved to be nerve-wracking. He then recalled the lengths TNA went to keep his return a secret.

Advertisement

"They picked me up at the airport the night before and I had to, like, sneak everywhere and stay stuck in a hotel room for, like, hours. But, yeah, it was all exciting, and I'm still -– I think I'm still living off that high."

Santana said the TNA locker room has not changed since he left, and pointed out how others who leave the promotion always have good things to say about it. The star also claimed that everyone in the locker room lifts one another up and that he's thankful that the environment hasn't changed since he left the promotion.

"There's nothing like it. Everyone is tight-knit, everyone protects that locker room, everyone is on the same page, it's a huge family there, and I'm thankful that I got to see that and it didn't change since me being gone," said Santana. "I knew that if I wanted to continue to grow and wanted to, you know, be able to bet on myself and the things that I knew I needed to do to enable to grow, TNA was the place for me."

Advertisement

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "The Battleground Podcast" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.