AEW Rampage Live Coverage 6/7 - Mina Shirakawa Vs. Serena Deeb, Gates Of Agony Vs. Private Party & More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "AEW Rampage" on June 7, 2024, coming to you from the Blue Arena in Loveland, Colorado!

After unsuccessfully challenging Toni Storm for the AEW Women's World Championship at AEW Double or Nothing on May 26, Serena Deeb will be looking for redemption tonight as she returns to in-ring action for the first time since as she goes head-to-head with Mina Shirakawa. Not only will this be Shirakawa's second time ever competing in an AEW ring, but she came face-to-face with Storm this past Wednesday on "AEW Dynamite" when they stared one another down in an intense confrontation after Saraya defeated Mariah May and the four women along with Harley Cameron found themselves involved in a post-match brawl.

Advertisement

The Butcher will be competing in his first match in AEW since the April 6 edition of "AEW Collision" in which he lost to Blackpool Combat Club member Claudio Castagnoli as he squares off with Penta El Zero Miedo. Penta ultimately came up short against Konosuke Takeshita during last week's episode of "Rampage", being unable to qualify for the Ladder Match to crown a new TNT Champion at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door on June 30.

Marq Quen hasn't competed in a match since he and his Private Party teammate Isiah Kassidy came up short against The Young Bucks in a quarterfinals match of the AEW World Tag Team Champions Tournament to crown new titleholders on the March 27 episode of "Dynamite". Tonight, he will be making his return as he and Kassidy collide with Gates of Agony.

Advertisement

Additionally, reigning Unified World Trios Champions Jay White, Austin Gunn, and Colten Gunn of The Bang Bang Gang and The Acclaimed will all be in action in a respective trios and tag team match against opponents who have not been announced.