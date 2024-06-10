The Brooklyn Brawler Recalls Being The Rock's Very First WWE Opponent

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson wrestled The Brooklyn Brawler in his debut match, as both men competed on a taping of "WWF Superstars" in the Memorial Coliseum in Corpus, Christi Texas. Johnson was victorious over Brawler that night and became "Flex Kavana" shortly after, beginning his career.

Speaking on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet," Brawler went into detail about performing in front of 15,000 fans with The Rock that night and shared how "The Great One" thought he was going to lose his first match.

"I'm The Rock's first match ever in front of 15,000 people and when I talk to Rock he says, 'Well, you had my dad's first match in WWF too,'" he recalled. "I said, 'Rock, how many matches did you have?' He goes, 'Steve this is my first match.' I said, 'Your first match at WWF?' Because it was F at the time and he says, 'No, my first match ever in my life in front of an audience...' He goes, 'How's the Brooklyn Brawler going to beat me?' and I said, I turned to him and I says, 'Vince did not bring you all the way here to lose, you are going over.' And then Rock says, 'Going over? That is unheard of for a person's first match.'"

Brawler continued to explain that wrestling The Rock was exhilarating for him because he was able to wrestle someone who was new, with a great look and had a historic name, stating the match was easy and fun to perform that night.

