WWE NXT Developmental Talent Out With Injury After Suffering Broken Foot On Level Up

"WWE NXT" star Javier Bernal looks set to have a long spell on the sidelines. Taking to Instagram, the developmental talent revealed that he broke his foot during this weekend's tapings of "NXT Level Up." As such, Bernal will probably require surgery, though he's promised to return and give his all as soon as he's cleared to compete again.

"Day in and day out, I bust my ass to give you the best experience I can give within my power. As upset, frustrated, and as scared as I am right now, I am also excited. I'm excited because I have a chance to give you something, someone, to believe in. @WWE is all about giving you a hero, someone to look up to. I looked up to quite a few people, and quite a few of my heroes had these experiences. So now it's my turn."

Despite the upsetting setback, however, the WWE Superstar is thankful for the support he's received. Bernal thanked his fans and family after confirming his injury, which has seemingly motivated him to recover as quickly as possible.

"The outpouring of love I've received this week has filled my heart with joy in a time I find myself feeling in peril. You guys have gotten me through this week, and I'm certain will help me to my journey back."

Bernal is expected to be out of action for six months. If surgery doesn't go ahead, he could recover in a matter of weeks, but it seems that the doctors have already made their decision.