AEW's Thunder Rosa Recalls Working With WWE Hall Of Famer Rey Mysterio

AEW star Thunder Rosa has shared her experience of meeting Rey Mysterio for the first time and explained how learning from him felt like being "in the presence of royalty."

In 2015, Rosa was primarily wrestling in Japan but had traveled to Los Angeles to perform on a Stardom show, where she was noticed by a Lucha Underground executive and was given her first opportunity to wrestle on television. It was then that she was able to connect with several experienced stars, the Guerrero family, as well as Rey Mysterio.

"When I met him, he had no mask and I remember I was in the waiting room and he came to the side and he's like, 'Hi, I'm Oscar.' I was like, 'Hi, nice to meet you,' and then three seconds later I was like, 'Rey Mysterio!' and he was like, 'Yeah, that's me," recalled Rosa while speaking with Maria Menounos. "He was so kind and watching him and like the perfection and like the timing and just everything about him, I was like, 'Wow, I'm in the presence of royalty.' You know, it was just ... it was really cool. It was the best experience for me as a performer and also as a wrestler because their tenacity and, like, their perfection of some of the people that I work with really motivated me to do better and to be more, and to like really — it was like a fast track to everything else that I was going to do in life."

Rosa also revealed that she attended the same post-secondary school as Rey Mysterio — Montgomery High School in San Diego.

