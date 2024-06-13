Original Nexus Member Michael Tarver Recalls Time In WWE Developmental System

Former WWE star Michael Tarver is largely known for being one of the rookies during the inaugural season of the gameshow version of NXT, with Carlito as his pro/mentor. Tarver was one of the first eliminations from the gameshow, but he and most of the season one competitors returned to the main roster as part of The Nexus.

In a recent interview with "Developmentally Speaking," Tarver recalled his early days in FCW and a dropped ECW debut. While discussing his journey to FCW, Tarver recalled simply walking into a "WWE SmackDown" taping, unannounced, and was given a tryout.

"I just walked right in. Of course, that'll never happen again, but I walked in, got in the ring, tried out, was immediately pulled out (...) where he sent me to OVW," said Tarver.

He claimed that the opportunity got him to work with many talented stars he had only seen online beforehand. Further expanding on his tryout, he explained that he eventually got a one-week audition, but instead of being sent to OVW in Louisville, which was close to where he's from, he was sent to FCW.

"It was a lot of fun. Very competitive. Fun times," Tarver recalled. "A lot of guys that went on to become world champions and big superstar were all there, you know, and I got to learn from them and work with them; made some friends. And it was a great time, it was an exciting time."