Greg Gagne Recalls His First Interaction With Hulk Hogan After He Left AWA
Hulk Hogan has led a very controversial life, both inside the ring and outside of it, and over the years many have shared stories of their experience working with "The Hulkster" and the legacy he's left behind in pro wrestling. According to retired pro wrestler, Greg Gagne, son of Verne Gagne, Hogan no-showed a series of matches in AWA before his eventual move to WWE.
During a recent appearance on "Busted Open Radio," Gagne recalled how AWA held Battle Royals from September through November, with the winner getting a major championship shot in December. He then noted how Hogan was supposed to be a part of this, and that they even had a deal with CBS to do a two-hour special for April the following year.
"Christmas was always a big one, we ran our major cities from Christmas night to, you know, end of the first part of January," said Gagne. " "Hogan had won some of the Battle Royals, so he had to wrestle the next week, he could not have a – we had to have a controversial finish to the match."
He revealed that they wanted to have Hogan versus Nick Bockwinkel, and planned to make a big title change. As they reached Christmas week, the major cities they were set to have shows in were all sold out, but things ultimately didn't work out.
"We're in six-man Tag Team matches, with Hogan, and we got Blackwell, Bockwinkel, and Stevens. And Christmas night, Minneapolis, Saint Paul, sold out, Hogan doesn't show up."
Hulk Hogan ultimately chose the WWE over AWA
Before recalling what he did, Greg Gagne noted that he heard that Hulk Hogan had actually signed with the WWE around the time he went to Japan with Andre the Giant.
"When he came back, it was Christmas week, we had the big shows going. McMahon met him on the plane, flew to Japan with him, and signed Hogan in Japan," said Gagne.
After realizing that Hogan was not going to show up for the event, Gagne called up the WWE Hall of Famer, who told him that he wasn't going to come to the show and that he was in New York at the time. "I said, 'Hey, you don't do business that way, man. You know? If you wanna leave, no problem leaving, but fulfill your commitment, you know, do this Christmas week and then go.'"
Unfortunately for Gagne, Hogan revealed that he threw his lot in with Vince McMahon instead and he was making far more money that week than what he would have made with AWA. "And so, he left, didn't make any of those matches."
Hogan joined WWE in 1983 and had a decade-long run before joining WCW and later returned to WWE.
