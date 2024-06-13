Greg Gagne Recalls His First Interaction With Hulk Hogan After He Left AWA

Hulk Hogan has led a very controversial life, both inside the ring and outside of it, and over the years many have shared stories of their experience working with "The Hulkster" and the legacy he's left behind in pro wrestling. According to retired pro wrestler, Greg Gagne, son of Verne Gagne, Hogan no-showed a series of matches in AWA before his eventual move to WWE.

Advertisement

During a recent appearance on "Busted Open Radio," Gagne recalled how AWA held Battle Royals from September through November, with the winner getting a major championship shot in December. He then noted how Hogan was supposed to be a part of this, and that they even had a deal with CBS to do a two-hour special for April the following year.

"Christmas was always a big one, we ran our major cities from Christmas night to, you know, end of the first part of January," said Gagne. " "Hogan had won some of the Battle Royals, so he had to wrestle the next week, he could not have a – we had to have a controversial finish to the match."

He revealed that they wanted to have Hogan versus Nick Bockwinkel, and planned to make a big title change. As they reached Christmas week, the major cities they were set to have shows in were all sold out, but things ultimately didn't work out.

Advertisement

"We're in six-man Tag Team matches, with Hogan, and we got Blackwell, Bockwinkel, and Stevens. And Christmas night, Minneapolis, Saint Paul, sold out, Hogan doesn't show up."