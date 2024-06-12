WWE's The Undertaker On Accusations Of 'Smashing' Kanyon With Chair Over Sexuality

One doesn't have to dig too deep in wrestling to find a tragedy, but Chris Kanyon's is particularly heartbreaking. The former WCW and WWE star took his own life at just 40 years old, largely due to the stress of keeping his sexuality a secret during the course of his life. In a "WWE Smackdown" segment from February 2003, Kanyon appeared from a gift box to surprise The Undertaker with a rendition of Boy George's "Do You Really Want to Hurt Me?" while dressed as George. "The Deadman" responded with several stiff chair shots, which internet wrestling fans have long speculated was in response to Kanyon's sexuality. On "Six Feet Under," 'Taker addressed the issue of his chair shots and denied ever taking liberties with Kanyon.

"I've been accused of smashing Kanyon with a chair because he was gay," 'Taker said. "I didn't even know he was gay. I didn't even know until years later. I could care less. But there's people out there that have created that rumor, 'Oh, Undertaker smashed him.' Undertaker swung a chair the way Undertaker swung a chair ... If I swung a chair at somebody the way I swung it, I'd expect the same one back." In Kanyon's book, "Wrestling Reality: The Life and Mind of Chris Kanyon, Wrestling's Gay Superstar," Kanyon wrote about the segment, saying he believed it was "another way for Vince [McMahon] to drive home the embarrassment."

Undertaker acknowledged he would do things differently today. "Obviously knowing now what we know about head injuries, it's a different deal," 'Taker said. "I would say, make sure that you get your hands up." WWE released Kanyon from his contract in 2004. In 2006, he caused a bizarre scene at a WWE house show, running up to the railing during D-Generation X's match with a sign that read "Pray for my gay soul."

