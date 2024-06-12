Mark Henry Explains Why AEW Star PAC Stopped Doing Highspots

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry has revealed that he told AEW star PAC to stop performing highspots. PAC, formally known as Neville, has made a career out of being a high-flyer, dating back to his WWE run most remembered for his days as Cruiserweight Champion, and continued to showcase that athleticism alongside his Death Triangle partners, Rey Fenix and Penta El Zero Miedo, who aren't afraid to fly high themselves. However, on "Busted Open Radio," Henry explained why he personally spoke to PAC about limiting the amount of highspots he does, while also mentioning how under appreciated the former AEW All-Atlantic Champion really is.

Advertisement

"I told him to, I said man you so damn entertaining, all you got to do is act like you gonna go up there and then don't do it. You want heat? He was like, "you're right," and he started doing it and I said you know who you are? You're a smaller version of me. Be mean, be hateful, he's just more physically talented than I am. That dude is incredible and another one that is under-utilized for his skillset."

Henry also mentioned the similarities in style between PAC and WWE star Ricochet, who is perhaps on his way out of the company after being written off television on this week's "WWE Raw," with the "World's Strongest Man" explaining that Ricochet may find himself uninterested in joining AEW after watching how PAC has been treated on a week-to-week basis, sometimes not getting any TV time.

Advertisement

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.