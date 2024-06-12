WWE Star Otis Shares Heartfelt Tribute To Late Sister

WWE star Otis took to social media on Wednesday to pay tribute to his late older half-sister who tragically passed away due to a drug overdose in 2012. The Alpha Academy member posted a photo of himself with his sister on "X," honoring her memory and sharing his appreciation for her. "MISS YOU SISSY. Not a Day goes By I don't think about yee. Only Person I know that Had to get new set of speakers in her room every month from constantly havin her Heavy Metal BLASTIN' Babe. I LOVE YOU SISSY. - Baby Brother Niko."

MISS YOU SISSY 😘 Not a Day goes By I don't think about yee Only Person I know that Had to get new set of speakers 🔊 in her room every month from constantly havin her Heavy Metal BLASTIN' Babe I LOVE YOU SISSY - Baby Brother Niko pic.twitter.com/GEdm675VuO — OTIS (DOZER) (@otiswwe) June 12, 2024

Otis has recalled this period of time in his life being very difficult, losing his sister when he was only 20 years old while also battling the dyslexia he had dealt with for most of his teenage years and into his young adult life, facing bullies throughout most of his high school career. Otis has commented how he was left in a dark place trying to manage the various challenges he was dealing with at the time. The former WWE Tag Team Champion also has another half-sibling in the form of a brother who is older than him, making him the youngest of the family.

Otis began wrestling just three years after the passing of his sister, beginning his career on NWA/NRW TV in Colorado before eventually debuting on "WWE NXT" in 2016.