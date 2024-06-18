WWE Hall Of Famer The Undertaker & Maven Discuss Infamous Royal Rumble Elimination

A few names in pro wrestling have the honor of saying that they have eliminated The Undertaker from a Royal Rumble match, which includes the likes of Steve Austin, Shawn Michaels, and Roman Reigns. However, the one man that many fans think of when it comes to people who have eliminated "The Deadman" from the Rumble is Maven.

Maven eliminated Undertaker from the 2002 Royal Rumble in one of the biggest moments of his career. During a recent edition of the "Six Feet Under" podcast, the two men looked back on how the now iconic spot came together.

"I was American Badass at the time but they were trying to change me heel," Undertaker said. "Which was like p***ing up a rope, I was at that point where people weren't going to really buy it."

The Deadman revealed that when he got to the arena and found out the plan, he was actually going to be eliminated by someone else. This led him to pitch an idea that no one saw coming. "I said, 'What if I'm cleaning house, boom, boom, boom, and the kid comes in and drop kicks me in the back and he eliminates me?' And everybody's looking at me like, 'Are you serious?'" recalled The Undertaker.

He was serious about the idea as he felt it would set him up to be a strong heel, while also getting Maven over as a babyface at the same time. Maven then recalled arriving at the arena late and talking to Shane McMahon who told him that he would be the one to eliminate The Undertaker, prompting the Hall of Famer — who was standing next to McMahon — to look at Maven and say, "What the f**k?" as a joke.

