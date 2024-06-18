WWE Hall Of Famer Mark Henry Discusses 'Traumatic' Time When He Stopped Wrestling

WWE legend Mark Henry has opened up about the void he felt in his life after being forced to retire from pro wrestling.

Henry, in his recent appearance on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet," revisited his career and the difficult decision to hang up his boots. "Wrestling came to an end for me, so it was kind of traumatic, you losing out. My body said f*** your plans," Henry jokingly said.

The Hall of Famer wrestled for the final time in WWE's Greatest Royal Rumble match in April 2018, more than a full year after his prior match, and he explained the reason why he can't wrestle anymore.

"My back gave out. It just never allowed me — and I can probably have the surgery. I keep putting it off because I just want to keep moving around but eventually I'mma have to just go and get it fixed," Mark admitted.

Van Vliet asked if DDP Yoga could help Henry, but unfortunately, surgery is necessary for the bulging discs he suffers from. He does feel, though, that he could probably drop 50 pounds. Henry, who has also tried his hand at comedy, said that he was feeling lost before transitioning to standup comedy.

"I was doing community service, all of that stuff is fulfilling but that's for the benefit of other people. Hell, I wanted something ... And comedy, I would laugh, and I was like ... that's it, I'm gonna make people laugh."

Henry had a legendary career despite a bumpy start. He joined the then-WWF in 1996 and signed a lucrative 10-year contract with a dollar figure that left many in the locker room unhappy and jealous, as they felt Henry had not paid his dues.

