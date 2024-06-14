Eric Bischoff Reacts To WWE NXT Segment With Former AEW Stars

A few years ago, it seemed like the door between AEW and WWE only opened one way, but over the past year many stars have left the Jacksonville-based promotion to sign with WWE instead. This week, Cody Rhodes made an appearance on 'WWE NXT," and reunited with Shawn Spears, Ethan Page, and Lexis King — known as Brian Pillman Jr. in AEW. Eric Bischoff commented on the segment during his "83 Weeks" podcast, giving his perspective on what it could have meant.

"It's cute, it's just children having fun. I think it's like ... I don't know, I don't think anything of it. That's how guys have fun, great," Bischoff said. "I don't think it means anything. I don't — it's not representative of anything. You shouldn't read too much into it, it's just having fun!" While Bischoff seems to believe that it was simply just a fun moment between the former AEW stars, some fans online believe it's a shot against their former promotion. However, much like Bischoff, Tommy Dreamer dismissed this idea during his own review of the segment on "Busted Open Radio." However, his co-host, Bully Ray disagreed that there was nothing to it, and suggested that while it wasn't malicious, it definitely was put together to get people talking online.

AEW has yet to respond to the segment, and while they could arguably recreate something similar with former WWE names, perhaps those in the promotion similarly believe that it was all just done for a laugh amongst friends?

