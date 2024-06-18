WWE Hall Of Famer Shawn Michaels Reflects On How He Joined NXT

It took years for Shawn Michaels to find a role that suited him post-retirement in WWE, with "The Heartbreak Kid" assuming a coaching job in the Performance Center with "NXT." These days, Michaels runs the developmental territory as Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative. He looked back on the journey during an interview with Sportsnet.

"It's like everything in my life, I haven't tried or forced a lot of things to happen; I've sort of just gone where I feel like I've found the most enjoyment of what I do," Michaels started, recalling how a vacation to Orlando pulled him back into WWE. "We came down here on vacation with the family from Texas, going to Disney World and stuff like that... I swung by the Performance Center, and just the vibe in the building; I don't know, something that had not been in my heart for, I dunno, six or seven years after I retired, just sprung back up again."

Michaels further recalled sharing his experience at the WWE PC with his wife, and it was a conversation she had been prepared for. "She looked at me and said, 'Okay, that's the look. She said, 'I know what's going on... I have to be honest, I didn't think it would take this long... I was surprised that you walked away so easily... If you want to pack up and move from Texas, I'm on board.'"

With his wife's blessing, Shawn Michaels found the next chapter of his WWE career, as well as an almost complete wardrobe change: "Said I would never wear a headset. said I would never wear a sports coat, and here I am eight years later wearing the headsets and obviously dressed like I am."



