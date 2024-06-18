AEW's Christopher Daniels Considers What Breaking Into Business Would Be Like Now

The pro wrestling landscape has considerably changed over the past 20 years, and while it might be easier for promising wrestlers to get recognition thanks to social media, veterans like Christopher Daniels believe that they wouldn't have made it if they started out today. During an interview with Renee Paquette on "Close Up," Daniels explained why he feels this is the case and the advice he would give young talent.

Advertisement

"I feel like I sort of understand that if 'Christopher Daniels' was just breaking into professional wrestling today, I don't know if I'd have the same success as I have now," he said. Daniels noted that things are different today and admitted that wrestling has perhaps changed to the point where he wouldn't be able to have the same journey in the industry if he was starting his career now. However, "The Fallen Angel" shared what he believes young talent could learn from him.

"A lot of the stuff that I would tell younger guys probably -– might be outdated, right? But also, too, like I recognized the things that always worked in professional wrestling, I try to pass those things on." He noted that he does believe that the stuff he learned across his 30-year career still holds some merit today, and that this is also something he tries to pass on to the young talent.

Advertisement

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Close Up" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.