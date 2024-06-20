AEW's Christopher Daniels Names Title He Won That Means The Most

Christopher Daniels has had one of the most decorated careers in all of wrestling over the past few decades, making a name for himself as one of the true standouts of the American independent scene in the wake of both WCW and ECW closing its doors. During his prime years, Daniels was closely associated with companies like Ring of Honor, PWG, and TNA Wrestling, the latter of which being the company that saw "The Fallen Angel" have his favorite championship reign. While speaking om "AEW Close-Up," Daniels revealed that his first reign as TNA X-Division Champion is the title run that he holds closest to his heart.

"I have to say probably the first X-Division title I held in TNA," Daniels said. "Only because I was surrounded with such a murderer's row of talent. Talking about guys like AJ Styles, and Samoa Joe, and Frankie Kazarian, and Chris Sabin, Sonjay Dutt, Low-Ki, like that whole crew, that was really one of the main reasons why TNA was as popular as it was in that era, and really where more people know me than anything."

Daniels held the belt for six months in 2005, winning it at Destination X in March, before losing it in the classic Unbreakable Three-Way in September. TNA was firing on all cylinders, and Daniels feels that period in wrestling was one of the most amazing times of his entire career.

"That particular timeframe in professional wrestling, everybody sort of looks back fondly at the X-Division and the guys involved, and I was just very happy to be part of that crew and just to be able to play in those waters, swim those waters with all those guys. It was amazing."

