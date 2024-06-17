Jim Ross Assesses Swerve Strickland & Will Ospreay's Match At AEW Forbidden Door 3

AEW and NJPW are currently gearing up for the third annual Forbidden Door pay-per-view, with the main event being Swerve Strickland defending his AEW World Championship against AEW International Champion Will Ospreay. Someone who is excited for the bout is AEW commentator Jim Ross, who stated on his "Grilling JR" podcast that it would be hard for them to not have anything less than a great match.

"There's no reason it shouldn't be good," Ross said. "Both guys are young and hungry. I think they're more concerned about having great matches than they are their own ego, I think that's cool. But Ospreay and Swerve will have — they'll have a hell of a contest. Swerve is a unique talent; he's a great choice to be the champion. He's a tough, physical guy. I like that about him. He's trying to be a great World Champion which I think he's beginning to succeed in that regard. But Ospreay is a piece of work, man; he's about as good as there is in a squared circle these days, no matter where you look."

Ross then praised the work of AEW President Tony Khan for putting together such a stacked roster, which has led to the company's pay-per-views being must-see events as the announcer believes it's hard to find a match that could be seen as bad on any show. Both AEW and NJPW still have a number of shows and events before the Forbidden Door opens, and the card will only grow in stature between now and then.

