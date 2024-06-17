AEW Star Bryan Danielson Says BCC Member 'One Of The Best' He's Ever Performed With

AEW star Bryan Danielson has named Blackpool Combat Club member Claudio Castagnoli as one of the greatest wrestlers he's ever been able to step inside the ring with. Furthermore, he believes that the former WWE star should be a future AEW World Champion, as he told Sports Illustrated.

"I would love to see Claudio as World Champion. He's one of the best I've ever been in the ring with... I thought his Ring of Honor World Title run was really special; I watched all of his matches, and I was in awe of it–as many people often are when they watch Claudio wrestle," Danielson said. "I sincerely hope that Claudio gets a run as AEW World Champion before he hangs it up; he would make the most of that opportunity."

Despite being a multi-time WWE Tag-Team Champion, Castagnoli only captured one singles title under his previous name, Cesaro, winning the United States Championship in 2012. Unfortunately, the former ROH World Champion has been unable to win any AEW titles thus far, being unsuccessful when challenging for both the International Championship and AEW World Championship. It remains to be seen if he'll be given a main event push before he hangs up his boots, but it's clear that he has the respect of one of his peers.

