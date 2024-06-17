Video: WWE Star Carmella Shares 'Original Vision' For Untouchable Gimmick

By Julien D'Alessandro
Carmella smiling Robert Prezioso/Getty Images

While speaking on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet," WWE star Carmella discussed the original vision for her "Untouchable" gimmick that made a brief appearance in 2020. Last week, Carmella took to social media to respond to a fan who expressed they were disappointed the former "WWE Smackdown" Women's Champion didn't like the "Untouchable" gimmick, to which Carmella explained she was just not interested in portraying a new character. 

Advertisement

"It's not that I didn't like it. I just didn't want a new character. And it didn't pan out the way it originally started so it felt like I wasn't doing the character justice. When I was told I needed a new direction I went all in and pitched this entire character. Going to find the original video I had made and post it here for ya'll."

Carmella shared the original video for her "Untouchable" gimmick which featured a two minute promo from the "Princess of Staten Island," taking her heel persona to a new level in blaming the fans for her misfortune while sporting a new hairstyle as well.  

Advertisement

"This was my original vision for untouchable carmella.."

The former Ms. Money in the Bank immediately received hate comments about her hair after posting the video due to wearing a wig for the new gimmick. She responded on X, explaining that she wasn't interested in dying her hair for the character. 

"LOLLLLL you guys! This was in 2020. I was trying to show a new look before I actually committed! I didn't want to cut or dye my hair if they didn't like it."

Carmella hasn't been seen on WWE television in over a year after taking time off due to pregnancy. However, she recently provided an update on her WWE return status.

Comments

Recommended