Nic & Ryan Nemeth Discuss Teaming Up In TNA

Nic Nemeth and Ryan Nemeth have both had lengthy careers in professional wrestling, but until recently, they had never teamed together. That changed in TNA Wrestling, where the Nemeth Brothers recently competed for the TNA World Tag Team Championship, albeit unsuccessfully. In an interview with "Busted Open Radio" before the match, Nemeth was immensely grateful for the newfound tandem he's formed with his brother.

"It's the coolest thing in the world," Nemeth said, not only excited about the title match but also how excited his fans have become in recent weeks. "We've had one tag match together ever and it was 24 hours ago, so hopefully we can put it together against an extra-capable tag team, especially [with] the spotlight on us, PPV, TNA Against All Odds. Sold out, tonight, baby. Hopefully, we can come through with the big spotlight on us." Nemeth thinks the opportunity to team with his brother has opened up new creative avenues for the long-time wrestler.

"We're always trying to do something different," Nemeth said. "Ryan's constantly writing these ideas and doing different things. He does most of the heavy lifting almost all the time." According to Nemeth, he mainly acts in the various sketches and short films he and his brother produce, calling himself a "wannabe B-actor." Nemeth also cited the vignettes that Chris Jericho and Lance Storm used to produce during their time in Smoky Mountain Wrestling as The Thrillseekers as inspiration for the content. "We try to take [The Thrillseekers] and put a little 2024 spin on it."

While the Nemeths didn't leave TNA Against All Odds with the title, Ryan is still grateful for the win he and Nic picked up against Chris Bey and Ace Austin on "TNA Impact." "To win, and hear that music, and have the ref raise our hands, it was unbelievable," Ryan gushed.