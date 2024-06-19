Vince Russo: I Was A Better On-Air Character Than 80% Of WCW Roster

WCW has become a popular topic lately with the release of VICE's "Who Killed WCW?" docuseries, and this week's episode was titled "New Blood," featuring none other than Vince Russo. Many fans and some of the veterans who worked with Russo at WCW often blame him for the company's fall in quality, but according to the man himself, this wasn't the case.

"I'm just going to be one thousand percent completely honest with you: as far as an on-air character? I felt that I was better than 80% of that roster," Russo boldly claimed. The criticism Russo faces is often due to him booking himself onto the show and putting the WCW World Championship around his own waist, however, he explained that happened on the receiving end of a ton of pressure. "I made the mistake of saying 'You know what? 'F it, if you want ratings, I will go out there and get ratings myself. I almost got killed, bro. I almost got killed!"

Russo also pointed out how he thinks a lot of the hate he gets these days is due to people believing he was the character he played onscreen. However, he did admit that he regrets ever stepping into the ring, because wrestlers like Goldberg were hurting him on purpose. "He's supposed to Spear me into the entrance way, and I told him ten times, 'Bro, I got a concussion, like just please, work me to the entrance way.' What does he do, bro? He Spears me right into the iron rail. Come on, man?"

