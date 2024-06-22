Matt Hardy Says This TNA Storyline Was A Disservice To WWE Star AJ Styles

AJ Styles might be one of the biggest names in WWE today, but before jumping to the promotion, he made a name for himself in TNA and was involved with many memorable stories. Unfortunately, not all these stories are recalled for good reasons, such as the infamous Claire Lynch storyline, which turned Styles into a deadbeat dad as well as ending abruptly.

During a recent episode of his "Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" podcast, Matt Hardy looked back at the story and why he thinks it didn't do anything for Styles' career.

"AJ, a very merry guy with many children, much like me, has a gaggle, and you know, he had no interest in doing these romance or even teases of like having some sort of romance or some child out of wedlock," Hardy said.

Hardy then opined that Styles was likely "frustrated" with the angle, as it included an alleged affair with then-TNA boss Dixie Carter as well as Lynch, especially since "The Phenomenal One" was and is a very proud husband and father. Additionally, he explained that he failed to see the benefits of putting Styles in a "Sports Entertainment" angle.

"I would do something that is more in his wheelhouse because he speaks very proudly of being a very loyal husband and a loyal and loving father to his children," Hardy explained. "So, I feel like you're doing yourself a disservice just by putting him in that position."

Hardy also speculated that Styles likely fought with TNA Creative every night in order to get through the uncomfortable storyline.

