Injured Athena Reveals How Long She'll Be Out Of Action, Status Of ROH Women's Title

Last month, reports indicated that Ring of Honor Women's Champion Athena sustained an injury during a "ROH on HonorClub" taping in Portland, Oregon. Fast forward to tonight's episode of "ROH on HonorClub," Athena provided an update on the status of her injury as well as her ROH Women's Championship, which has now sat around her waist for 558 days.

According to Athena, doctors discovered that she tore a few ligaments in her ankle. As a result, the "forever" champion is expected to be out of action for four to six months while she recovers with the support of an ankle boot and crutches. Despite the physical setback, Athena assured that the ROH Women's Championship would stay in her possession, and not be vacated.

"I have single handedly put this division on my back, and it means the world to me," Athena said. "I know it means the world to every woman in the back that has an opportunity to come out here and perform in front of you guys. And I've also been thinking, man, this is not how I thought my championship reign would end. So I have decided that it is best for the division, it is best for Ring of Honor, it is best for M.I.T., my sisters [Lexy Nair and Billie Starkz] on stage with me, if I keep the Ring of Honor Women's World Championship around my waist. This is not how my story ends!"

Skeptical of Athena's injury, Queen Aminata and Red Velvet then confronted her, claiming that she was faking it. Furthermore, Amita and Velvet claimed that M.I.T. were "scared" that they finally "met their match." Unamused by the duo's statements, Billie Starkz issued an aggressive shove to Velvet, to which Aminata responded by pushing Starkz back, causing the young star to simultaneously topple over an injured Athena by accident.