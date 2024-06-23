Goldberg Discusses Transition From NFL To Pro Wrestling

Like most of the heaviest hitters in pro wrestling, Goldberg also began his athletic career as an American football player before signing with WCW, which is also likely why he favored The Spear as a homage to the tackles he did in his previous career.

During a recent appearance on "Busted Open Radio," Goldberg looked back at this chapter of his life and the transition between the two sports. He admitted that it was horrible, but that he wouldn't "b**ch and cry" about it. He also recalled how the trainers at WCW's Power Plant tried to get him to quit but didn't realize he had a football background.

"So, you ain't gonna make me quit, no one's going to make me quit. You know, it's all based upon what you did in the past and relating it to what you have to do in the future," said Goldberg.

Goldberg has retold how Sting got him into the business many times, and repeated the story again, this time emphasizing how "The Icon" led by example. "Sting and the Steiner brothers, and DDP, you know ... But Sting, as a man, as a father, as a husband, showed me that it could be done. So, I followed his lead. He taught me through osmosis."

Additionally, he also claims he learned by watching the Steiner Brothers as well, due to their own pre-wrestling backgrounds. "I learned by watching guys like the Steiner brothers who were competitive athletes for real and now they're in this business and they've adapted, overcome, and they've succeeded exponentially."

