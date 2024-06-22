AEW Rampage Live Coverage 6/21 - TNT Title Ladder Match Qualifier, Owen Hart Cup Tournament Quarterfinals Match

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "AEW Rampage" on June 21, 2024, coming to you from the EagleBank Arena in Fairfax, Virginia!

The fifth entrant into the Six Man Ladder Match to crown a new TNT Champion at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door will be crowned tonight, as Lio Rush looks to secure his spot in the bout when he collides with Action Andretti in the former's first ever match on "Rampage". The winner will join The Elite's Jack Perry, reigning Ring of Honor World Champion Mark Briscoe, Konosuke Takeshita of The Don Callis Family, and Dante Martin, who all qualified by defeating Dustin Rhodes, Brian Cage, Penta El Zero Miedo, and Lee Moriarty respectively.

Advertisement

Willow Nightingale will be returning to an AEW ring for the first time since being dethroned as TBS Champion by Mercedes Mone at AEW Double or Nothing on May 26 as she goes head-to-head with Serena Deeb in a quarterfinals match for the Women's Owen Hart Cup Tournament. The winner will become one step closer to advancing to the finals on the July 10 episode of "AEW Dynamite", and will go on to face Kris Statlander (whom Nightingale is no stranger to) in a semifinals match.

Speaking of the Owen Hart Cup Tournament, as he prepares to take on Blackpool Combat Club's Bryan Danielson in a quarterfinals match of the Men's Owen Hart Cup Tournament on June 30, Shingo Takagi looks to gain some momentum heading into it as he collides with a returning AR Fox. This will be both Takagi and Fox's first time competing in AEW since 2023, with the former last competing on the 2023 Forbidden Door Zero Hour Pre-Show in a six man tag team match and the latter last competing on the November 29 edition of "Dynamite".

Advertisement

Additionally, Rey Fenix looks to redeem himself after coming up short against Will Ospreay for the International Championship on the June 12 episode of "Dynamite" as he takes on Turbo Floyd. Private Party will also be returning to tag team competition as they square off with Metalik and Komander.