Major Update On Kayla Braxton's WWE Contract Status

Kayla Braxton is officially departing WWE after almost eight years with the company. Earlier today, Braxton confirmed her coming exit, following rumblings after she had changed her social media username to her real name, Kayla Becker. "After nearly eight years holding the microphone on WWE television, I am setting it down to pursue my next chapter. Next week at the world's most famous arena, I will be officially signing off," she wrote on Instagram. "During my years with WWE, I was able to master the art of the backstage interview. I hope I was able to turn minutes into moments for you who watched week to week and maybe even ushered in a new fan base. My banter with Paul Heyman became the stuff of legend, and I am so thankful for all he has done to elevate my career. I gained a wealth of knowledge from the Wise Man and for that, I'll be eternally grateful."

Advertisement

Fightful Select further reported that Braxton is finishing up on a verbal agreement, as her contract had already expired. The report mentions that discussions were held but it's unknown what came of them. Furthermore, AEW was also reportedly aware of her contract status a couple of weeks ago, but again it's not clear whether anything was pursued by either side.

Alongside Heyman, the departing broadcaster extended thanks to WWE CCO Triple H, Nick Khan, and all of WWE's partners, as well as thanking Michael Cole for bringing her in. She also said that she was excited to reveal her next chapter to those who wish to continue supporting her. Braxton signed with WWE in 2016, originally as a ring announcer for "WWE NXT," making the transition to the main roster shows in 2019.

Advertisement