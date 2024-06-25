Booker T Discusses Who Killed WCW? Comments, Hulk Hogan Almost Taking Away His Moment

In the popular docu-series "Who Killed WCW?," five-time WCW World Champion Booker T commented on "Hollywood" Hulk Hogan's backstage politics. Seemingly, he was critical of Hogan's selfish booking in the controversial Starrcade 1997 main event against Sting. On "The Hall of Fame," Booker revealed that these comments were taken a bit out of context, "I did not have any questions posed to me about Sting, and [Eric] Bischoff, and Hogan, and Starrcade in my portion of the interview," Booker said having a bit of a laugh.

Advertisement

"I don't know what the hell happened at Starrcade. I don't know what happened with those guys in the office with what the angle was with Sting and Hogan, and if Hogan didn't want to do the job for Sting and he had creative control, boom, he didn't have to do it, but I was asked about my situation at Bash at the Beach and that was the answer that I gave." Booker clarified his comments from the show, identifying that they were regarding Bash at the Beach 2000, where one plan was for Booker to leave the night as World Champion, but Hogan invoked his creative control and wanted to leave as champion instead of Booker.

The WWE Hall of Famer was disappointed with the night looking back. "Bischoff and Hulk Hogan was willing to take away my moment that night, and if I wouldn't have won that night, who knows if I ever would've won the World Heavyweight Championship? Who knows where my career would've went?"

Advertisement

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "The Hall of Fame" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.