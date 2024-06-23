Will Ospreay Beats Brian Cage, Retains AEW International Title In Collision Main Event

Just eight days removed from his AEW World Championship match with Swerve Strickland, AEW International Champion Will Ospreay put his title on the line against Brian Cage in the main event of Saturday's edition of "AEW Collision." After a hard-fought battle with "The Machine," Ospreay retained his title by the skin of his teeth.

Cage and Ospreay locked up to close out the second-to-last episode of "Collision" before Forbidden Door, and for every move each man had, his opponent had an answer. Cage countered Ospreay's signature flying offense with his own brute strength, and Ospreay tried time and time again to catch Cage off-guard with multiple Os-Cutter and Hidden Blade attempts. Ospreay attempted to pin Cage several times during the match, but between his own weary state and Cage's incredible stamina, Ospreay failed to secure the victory for thirty minutes. That same stamina, however, failed Cage in the final moments of the match, when Ospreay dealt a Poisonrana and Os-Cutter combo onto Cage. After yet another near fall, Ospreay bore his teeth in the corner as Cage struggled to his knees. Ospreay's elbow pad flew through the air as the AEW International Champion dealt one more devastating and unprotected Hidden Blade. Ospreay pinned Cage down for three to retain his title.

There is no rest for the AEW International Champion, as Ospreay is slated to team with Strickland — his Forbidden Door opponent — to face the Gates of Agony on the upcoming edition of "AEW Dynamite." The following Sunday, "The Aerial Assassin" will stand across the ring from Strickland in Long Island, with his sights set on Strickland's AEW World Championship. Whether tonight's extended match with Cage will impact Ospreay's performance come June 30 is yet to be seen.