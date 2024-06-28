Orange Cassidy Discusses Wrestling Goal Outside Of AEW

Former AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy has revealed that he is interested in participating in NJPW's Best of the Super Juniors event. Speaking with "Under the Ring," Cassidy expressed his desire to participate in the tournament and shared his admiration for the event as it was his first introduction to Japanese pro wrestling.

"I remember watching that and being like, 'Oh, wow, this is a whole tournament based on the style of wrestling that I like and seeing what they were doing in there was was something that I really admired and it's a goal of mine to be in the Best of the Super Juniors if AEW will let me go for that long to do that. But that's something I've always wanted to do."

The competition in question was first developed by NJPW in 1988 and has become an annual tournament where several junior heavyweight wrestlers from multiple promotions around the world compete over the course of a month. The winner then receives the opportunity to wrestle for the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship. Since 1996, the tournament has used a two-block system, where wrestlers advance in each division depending on their success. The 31st annual Best of the Super Juniors concluded earlier this month, where NJPW star El Desperado defeated Taiji Ishimori in the finals. Former winners of the Best of the Super Juniors include names such as AEW stars Will Ospreay and Kota Ibushi, as well as WWE stars such as Finn Balor and Ricochet.

Cassidy will go one on one with former NJPW World Television Champion Zack Sabre Jr. at Forbidden Door this upcoming Sunday June 30.

