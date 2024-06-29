The Undertaker Explains Iconic Scene Laughing With WWE Star Brock Lesnar

The 2015 WWE SummerSlam match The Undertaker and Brock Lesnar is widely remembered for its controversial finish, along with the rare phenomena of a laughing "Phenom." On a recent episode of "Insight With Chris Van Vliet," The Undertaker reminisced on the latter.

"That was Brock['s idea]," The Undertaker said. "We talked a little bit about that match. He ran it by me, but I don't think I was paying enough attention to what he really wanted to do. So when he did it, I was almost taken aback a little bit like 'What the freaking hell are you laughing at that?' Then it kind of dawned on me what he was doing, and then I laugh back at him. It's become kind of an iconic deal, but yeah, if I'd have been paying close enough attention, I'd probably go, 'Yeah, I don't know if I want to do that.' But the way it worked, it worked out fine."

The moment in reference occurred in the middle of the respective SummerSlam bout, as Lesnar and Undertaker lay motionless. With a sudden burst of energy, though, Lesnar arose to a seated position and directed a maniacal laugh toward The Undertaker. In response, the normally stoic Undertaker sat up as well, issuing a wide-eyed, mocking laugh at "The Beast." The two competitors quickly returned to a serious state afterward, exchanging blows until they once again reached their feet. The Undertaker would ultimately win this match by referee's decision after Lesnar passed out to a Hell's Gate, which was preceded by a low blow.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Insight With Chris Van Vliet" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.