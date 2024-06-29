WWE Legend The Undertaker Reveals The Origin Of Rolling His Eyes Back In His Head

While Mark "The Undertaker" Calaway has had many evolutions of his character over his legendary career, his mysterious and dark presence struck fear into the hearts of many fans. His ghoulish and towering look was completed by the trademark move of him rolling his eyes into the back of his head.

On a recent episode of "Insight with Chris Van Vliet," Calaway revealed that this move was not created intentionally.

"Crazy enough, I did it by accident," Calaway said. "I had a match and I want to say it was Greg Valentine. I was working with Greg Valentine, and I was on him, and I had him down in the corner, and I just slapped a choke on him. You know, because of my hair being long like it was, I just put the choke on him, and I threw my hair back. And, when I threw my hair back, my eyes went back and I wondered if I could get them back there, and I did."

While the WWE Hall of Famer wasn't consciously thinking to do the eye roll, the spontaneous gesture was well-received backstage and by fans.

"Then I go back, I get to the Gorilla Position, and everybody is looking like, 'What the hell was that?'" Undertaker was shown a replay and was very pleased with how terrifying it looked. "So, it just happened by accident. And then, naturally, I used to have a fairly long tongue. So, the eyes and the tongue. Those were requested a lot by people that you probably wouldn't think would want to see that."

