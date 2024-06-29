Jerry Lawler Looks Back On WWE Commentary Career, Training Vince McMahon To Be A Heel

WWE Hall of Famer Jerry "The King" Lawler has shared his experience working with Vince McMahon, specifically when helping him transition into a heel in the '90s, and reflected upon his commentary career.

Lawler began his commentary career in 1992 after spending several years as a professional wrestler in both CWA and USWA. Although he still stepped in between the ropes while also being at the commentary desk, Lawler eventually became a part of the broadcast team full-time, only making very brief appearances in the ring. Speaking with "News4Jax," he went into detail about McMahon allowing him to work both as a wrestler and a commentator while also sharing how he trained the former CEO on how to be a heel.

"He agreed to bring me into WWE and still let me still let me work in USWA. As a matter of fact, the first time Vince ever became a heel, he came down to Memphis and worked against me and nobody else saw it. He learned a little bit from me from there," said Lawler.

The WWE Hall of Famer also explained that he never expected to become one of the most accomplished color commentators of all time, admitting he always wanted to be a wrestler before being on the broadcast team. "I wasn't thinking about this, making me the greatest or anything like that. I was just doing it on a daily basis because I wanted to wrestle more than I wanted to commentate so it just happened the way it did," said the former WWE commentator.

Lawler also revealed that WWE did not choose to extend his commentary contract after he suffered two strokes seven months ago, believing it was in his best interest not to make further appearances on the broadcast desk.

