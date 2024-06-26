NJPW Star Zack Sabre Jr. Says Career Will Be A Failure If He Doesn't Do This In 2024

NJPW star Zack Sabre Jr. is celebrating his 20th year as a professional wrestler, as he continues to stake his claim as the best technical wrestler in the world. The Englishman has already had a decorated international career, but after two decades in the business, Sabre has his sights set on two things that mean more to him than anything else. Speaking with Sports Illustrated, Sabre stated that time is running out on him reaching the pinnacle of NJPW, which is why he is determined to have won both the G1 Climax tournament, and the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship by next year.

Advertisement

"It's probably somewhat dramatic to say that my career will have been a failure if I don't win both the G1 this year and the IWGP world heavyweight title, but that's the gut feeling I have — and I'm vegan, so I have a great constitution," Sabre said. "This is my eighth G1, and it's undoubtedly the most prestigious tournament in all of pro wrestling — but to solely win it this year isn't enough. I've failed to win the top IWGP heavyweight title three times, so in my mind, it's really now or never if I'm going to truly reach the top of the industry."

The former NJPW World Television Champion will enter the A block in this year's G1, where he will meet the likes of Tetsuya Naito, Shingo Takagi, and SANADA in singles action, as well as younger stars like Shota Umino, Gabe Kidd, and Pro Wrestling NOAH's Jake Lee. If he wins the tournament, he will challenge for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship at Wrestle Kingdom 19 on January 4, 2025, that is if he can hold on to his "right to challenge" contract until then.



Advertisement