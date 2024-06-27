Tony Khan Addresses Idea Of Having Shaq Back In AEW Again

Tony Khan has revealed if he'd be interested in bringing back NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal for another onscreen appearance in AEW. In his debut match for the company, O'Neal teamed with Jade Cargill against Cody Rhodes and Red Velvet in March 2021 on "AEW Dynamite," with Shaq and Cargill emerging victorious. However, the former NBA MVP has yet to step back inside the ropes since competing in tag team action, leading Khan to comment on if AEW would be interested in featuring O'Neal on their programming once again. Speaking with "Sports Illustrated," Khan expressed his love for O'Neal while also sharing how complimentary he was backstage at AEW, explaining that he had a great level of respect for the wrestlers within the company and was motivated to make sure they were presented well onscreen.

"I would love to have Shaq back in AEW any time he's available," said Khan. "He's one of the greatest basketball players of all time, and he's extremely talented on-air in a number of roles. Shaq is also the greatest celebrity wrestler in wrestling history. But what people didn't see is what happened backstage. When he wrestled in AEW, he went around backstage and showed respect to all the wrestlers. He told the wrestlers, 'I want to make you look good.' It was unbelievable. That's the most recognizable athlete on the planet doing that."

Khan also expressed his gratitude to have AEW under the Warner Brothers Discovery umbrella, and looks forward to speaking with O'Neal to discuss a future onscreen appearance.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Sports Illustrated" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.