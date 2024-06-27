WWE Announces Merch Collab With Premier League Champions Manchester City

WWE has announced an exclusive merchandise deal with English Premier League champions Manchester City FC. The deal was announced in an official press release from the English soccer club on June 27, also posted via WWE, with WWE CCO Paul "Triple H" Levesque addressing the announcement via social media. "When you have the opportunity to bring two of the world's most passionate fanbases together ... you take it. Excited to see this Man City and WWE collaboration come to life," he wrote on X.

When you have the opportunity to bring two of the world's most passionate fanbases together... you take it. Excited to see this @ManCity and @WWE collaboration come to life. https://t.co/39a3zpZVtp — Triple H (@TripleH) June 27, 2024

WWE and Manchester City's e-commerce platforms have since listed six t-shirts blending elements of the two entities, including a 'Top of the Table' tee referencing Manchester City's 2023-24 season Premier League win in the style of Roman Reigns' 'Head of the Table.' And City players will also don a new name and numbering style during pre-season games over the summer, jointly designed by WWE to feature its logo and signature red outline. Per the announcement, Bayley and Baron Corbin will visit the recently opened "CityStore" pop-up at Rockefeller Center, New York, on June 28 for an exclusive meet and greet. The Premier League trophy will also be displayed in the store over the weekend.

Manchester City won its 10th top flight league title during the last soccer season, an eighth Premier League title since the club was taken over by Emirati Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan in August 2008. The brother of UAE's current president acquired the football club through the Abu Dhabi United Group, bringing significant investment to the club that had previously not won a league title in 44 years. The City Football Group subsidiary of ADUG is co-owned by Silver Lake, the company which took TKO's parent Endeavor private in April, as well as two Chinese firms, and encompasses Manchester City and 11 other club sides around the world including USA, China, and Japan.