TNA's Joe Hendry Says This WWE Star Is The Reason He Got Into Wrestling Business

TNA Star Joe Hendry has revealed which WWE wrestler inspired him to start his own career in the wrestling industry.

Hendry first became involved with the business in 2013 and went on to perform in promotions such as ICW and ROH. He has been competing weekly on TNA for the last three years. At the age of 36, Hendry finally got his shot in WWE, where he made his debut on "NXT" participating in the #1 Conteders Battle Royal to determine Trick Williams' next challenger for his NXT title. While speaking to "Insight with Chris Van Vliet," he shared that The Rock is the reason he got into the wrestling business.

"I did not grow up a wrestling fan as a kid. I got in through the video games, and then I just loved the Rock's promos and the Rock's character and I just thought that was, to me, the best example of if you showed someone a segment of the Rock to a non-wrestling fan, cause a lot of people don't get wrestling, whereas if you show them The Rock, they go, 'I get wrestling.' and I've always been inspired by that so that's kind of what got me into the business."

Hendry also mentioned that John Cena is another WWE star that he pulls the most inspiration from in the current stage of his career, explaining that the 16-time World Champion has taught him how to be successful in every aspect outside of the ring, such as interviews and meet and greets.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Insight" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.