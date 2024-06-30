AEW Return Of Hangman Adam Page Teased On Collision Ahead Of Forbidden Door 2024

it's been nearly four months since "Hangman" Adam Page was suspended from The Elite, but now it seems that the former AEW World Champion is looking to get back in the fold following a recent video package on "AEW Collision."

The June 29 edition of the show aired a video that saw Page walking around his home late at night, drinking whisky, and looking back on different parts of his career that have led him down this dark path. These memories included current AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland invading his house, The Young Bucks suspending him on national television after AEW Revolution 2024, and a picture of himself with the Bucks and Cody Rhodes, which he proceeded to smash on the floor.

What could this mean? Watch #AEWCollision on TNT! pic.twitter.com/faUcSlQeUY — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 30, 2024

Page was an integral part of the AEW World Championship scene at the start of 2024, being neck-and-neck with Strickland as they both fought for the right to face then-champion Samoa Joe. However, he tapped out to Joe at Revolution, with some fans believing he did it on purpose just to make sure that Strickland didn't win. While The Young Bucks did suspended him following the event, this was simply a way to write him off of television as Page took some time away from AEW to take care of some personal business.

Now that business is taken care of, Page will be looking to get back in the title picture, especially now that Strickland is the man on top of AEW. The Young Bucks have already announced that the wildcard entrant in the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament will be handpicked by them, and given his ties with The Elite, many have already speculated that Page could return then.