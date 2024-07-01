Tetsuya Naito Beats Jon Moxley, Regains IWGP World Title At AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door

Tetsuya Naito defeated Jon Moxley for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship under dubious circumstances at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door. Moxley appeared to have the match won and his title retained with a two-count near-fall, but AEW commentary was keen to point out NJPW's referee, "Red Shoes" Hiroyuki Unno, making a slower count. When all was said and done, Naito delivered two of his Destino finishers to secure the pin in the middle of the ring.

Not only did Naito avenge his loss Sunday night after losing the IWGP World title to Moxley at Windy City Riot in April, but he also secured his first singles victory over "The Death Rider." The pair had met once previously in the 2019 G1 Climax, with Moxley also winning that first-time encounter.

Moxley's reign as IWGP World Champion comes to an end after 79 days in just his second defense on AEW programming, having beaten Powerhouse Hobbs in his first title defense on "AEW Dynamite" in April. This will be Naito's second reign as World Heavyweight Champion, though it will be his fifth overall world title in NJPW. He now looks forward to the G1 Climax tournament set to begin in July.