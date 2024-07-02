WWE's The Undertaker Recalls Non-TV UK Match Vs. Bret Hart He Calls One Of His Best

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker has opened up about a non-televised match between himself and five-time World Champion Bret Hart in the United Kingdom that "The Deadman" personally thought was one of the best matches he's ever had in his lengthy career.

The Undertaker and "The Hitman" competed in over 50 house show matches in the '90s, only going one-on-one with each other six times on WWE television, most notably their SummerSlam 1997 match with Shawn Michaels as the special guest referee where Hart dethroned "The Phenom" for the World title. Speaking on his "Six Feet Under" podcast, the Hall of Famer stated he had a good chemistry in the ring with Hart, while also sharing how split the audience was during their non-televised match that night in the UK.

"I think we went 45 minutes in a house show and we took this crowd on a ride that you would not believe. It was one of those situations where like one minute it's, 'Let's go 'Taker,' and then the next minute it's, 'Let's go Bret.' It was one of my best matches I think," said The Undertaker. "It's just a house show and I guarantee we went 45 minutes, it was just [that] we were in a flow and we had each other's timing and we thought alike ... we thought a lot alike. It was fun and then we get to the SummerSlam match and by then we're dialed in."

On the same podcast, the veteran star had only good things to say about his fellow WWE Hall of Famer, praising Hart's conduct and how he carried himself when he was a champion.

