Mark Henry Invokes WWE Hall Of Famer In Discussing Roman Reigns' Return

The new Bloodline has expelled longtime advocate Paul Heyman in a violent, brutal fashion, drawing the ire of WWE fans. On a recent "Busted Open Radio," WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry believes that the once-villainous Roman Reigns will return to WWE for revenge, and fans will not be able to get enough.

"When Roman [Reigns] comes back and says 'Wiseman, thank you for supporting me...but I need you to not be at ringside because I can't be responsible for what I'm gonna do to them for putting their hands on you,'" Henry began, "Roman is gonna comeback the biggest babyface since Shawn Michaels."

Henry recounts watching Michaels plead with crying fans in the front row, who believed so much in "The Heartbreak Kid" that they would sometimes jump the barricade to help the former WWE Champion.

"I think that's where Roman is gonna be. Roman is gonna be the biggest babyface of this decade," Henry said.

Reigns has not been seen on WWE television since he lost the Undisputed WWE Championship to "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes in the main event of Night 2 of WrestleMania 40. In his stead, Solo Sikoa has taken over The Bloodline faction, installing Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa, and Jacob Fatu as his psychopathic enforcers, and expelling former tag team champion Jimmy Uso. Heyman refused to acknowledge the new leader of the group, leading to him being beaten from pillar to post by the group, finally powerbombed through an announce table in Madison Square Garden.

