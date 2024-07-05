TNA's Joe Hendry Discusses Impact WWE Champ Cody Rhodes Has Had On His Career

TNA star Joe Hendry has opened up about his relationship with Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes as well as the influence that "The American Nightmare" has had on his career. On "Insight" with Chris Van Vliet, Hendry went into detail about first working with Rhodes in WhatCulture Pro Wrestling, where he felt like he missed a mentorship opportunity to learn from the former AEW star because he was too focused on trying to be on the same level as him as well as other wrestlers within the company. However, Hendry explained still being in contact with Rhodes when AEW was first started in 2019 and although the former TNT Champion couldn't promise him a spot on the roster, he set up a call for Hendry with ROH, which ultimately helped launch his career in TNA.

Advertisement

"The deal was done in five minutes and all of this happened because of that call because I wouldn't have got to TNA if I didn't have, I did the first ROH show back with the new ownership and so if I hadn't of had my time in Ring of Honor I learned so much there, I wouldn't be doing what I'm doing right now, so I definitely owe Cody Rhodes a cigar for sure," Hendry explained

Hendry also shared his appreciation for Rhodes' kindness, explaining that he didn't need to refer him to ROH when there was no room for him in AEW, but went out of his way to help him and change the trajectory of his career.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Insight" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Advertisement