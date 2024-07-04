AEW's Will Ospreay Responds To Hayabusa's Family On Forbidden Door Ring Gear Homage

In the spirit of Forbidden Door bringing the best of both AEW and NJPW together, Will Ospreay channeled the spirit of a Japanese legend with his entrance at the event. Ospreay paid tribute to the late Hayabusa, a pioneer of the high-flying style as the ace of FMW, who also made guest appearances for NJPW, AJPW, and even ECW in the United States. However, his career would be cut short during a match in October 2001 when a botched springboard moonsault left Hayabusa paralyzed from the neck down due to breaking two vertebrae.

Advertisement

Before the #ForbiddenDoor , we received a letter from Hayabusa's brother, which we would like to share with you.

—–

Hello, This is Takanori Ezaki, a younger brother of Hayabusa.

I heard that Will Osprey would like to use Hayabusa's costume and entrance theme for Forbidden... https://t.co/NOPxX1aCv1 — AEW ジャパン (@AEW_jp) July 3, 2024

Before Forbidden Door, AEW's Japanese X account revealed that they had received a letter from Takanori Ezaki, the younger brother of Hayabusa which read "Our family and I are very happy that Ospreay will be making his entrance into the ring wearing a Hayabusa costume and playing the theme song. Although more than 20 years have passed since Hayabusa was injured in 2001, we are truly grateful that you continue to respect Hayabusa from across the ocean. To all the wrestlers, please take care to avoid injuries and continue to do your best. We wish AEW every success and continued success."

Advertisement

I cannot tell you enough how grateful I am to you & your families kindness for allowing me to share the love I have for your father's contributions towards wrestling to an audience that would show their love and respect back. Thank you so much for such a special moment https://t.co/HDGgk1ZE3Y — Will Ospreay • ウィル・オスプレイ (@WillOspreay) July 3, 2024

Hayabusa's daughter also thanked Ospreay for adorning the gear at Forbidden Door, something he had done once before at an NJPW event in 2022 after receiving her blessing to do so. Following Forbidden Door, Ospreay again thanked Hayabusa's family on social media, writing "I cannot tell you enough how grateful I am to you & your families kindness for allowing me to share the love I have for your father's contributions towards wrestling to an audience that would show their love and respect back. Thank you so much for such a special moment."