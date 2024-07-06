AEW Rampage: Beach Break Live Coverage 7/5 - Women's Owen Hart Cup Tournament Semifinals, Major Tag Team Match

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "AEW Rampage": Beach Break on July 5, 2024, coming to you from the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois!

Willow Nightingale's opponent in the finals of the 2024 Women's Owen Hart Cup Tournament this coming Wednesday on "AEW Dynamite" will be revealed tonight, as Mariah May collides with Hikaru Shida in a semifinals match. Not only did Nightingale secure her spot in the finals by defeating her former friend Kris Statlander, but May and Shida earned their spots in tonight's match by beating Saraya and Deonna Purrazzo respectively in the quarterfinals.

As things within The Don Callis Family continue to slowly deteriorate, Kyle Fletcher and Konosuke Takeshita look to bring home a win for the stable as they go head-to-head with Private Party's Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen. Following Fletcher's loss of the Ring of Honor World Television Championship to Atlantis Jr. at CMLL's Super Viernes event on June 28, AEW International Champion Will Ospreay exited the stable this past Wednesday after Callis gave him a screwdriver in an effort to help him dethrone Swerve Strickland as AEW World Champion that he ultimately opted against using.

After coming up short against MJF on the June 19 episode of "Dynamite", Rush looks to redeem himself as he returns to action to square off with Komander. Prior to his loss to MJF, Rush had been on a winning streak in AEW defeating the likes of the aforementioned Kasssidy, Cody Chhun, and Deonn Rusman.

Additionally, Kyle O'Reilly will be competing in singles action for the first time since the June 26 edition of "Dynamite" as he faces an opponent who has yet to be named.

We are live! Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, and Don Callis greet audiences at home as Rush makes his way down to the ring. Komander and Alex Abrahantes are already waiting inside the ring.